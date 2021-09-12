Inspirational Longford mum Lynsey Bennett 'bloody grateful' to be feeling alive these past few days

Lynsey Bennett Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Terminally ill Longford mum Lynsey Bennett has posted an upbeat update across her social media platforms.
She posted on Facebook, "I am just feeling alive the past few days, and I don’t know when the next bump in the road is coming."
Despite her 'hospital trips left right and centre', brave Lynsey says she has 'had so much to smile for this week'.
She added, "My results were so good which means I may just have some added time on clock while still feeling quite like myself. I read the reports from court and I know how incredible lucky and how rare it is for someone to be were I still am with my diagnosis. I am grateful for all the amazing messages of support and kindness I get from so many of you am truly bloody grateful."
