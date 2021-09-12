Down Memory Lane | Recognise anyone? Longford students having a ball at 2013 Moyne CS Graduation

In this trip Down Memory Lane in Longford, we feature a selection of lovely photos from 2013, and the Moyne Community School graduation ball.
We hope the photos, captured by Shelley Corcoran, bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with your friends.
More News
Angelina Carberry who has been awarded the prestigious 'Ceoltóir na Bliana' at the TG4 Gradam Ceoil, which will be broadcast on TG4 on October 31 at 9.30pm Picture: Maurice Gunning
Founder of School of Rock Shane Crossan passing the running of the music school over to Music Generation Longford Development Officer Mary-Jane Sweeney
The late Captain Dan Mulligan, who was Colmcille GAA Chairperson at the time, pictured at his office in Connolly Barracks, Longford ahead of the 1994 county football final Pic: Joe McDonagh
Andrea Splendori and Niall Breslin part of the Mindful West running group pictured with the sculpture created by artist David O'Reilly which will be donated to the village of Tarmonbarry
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.