Down Memory Lane | Recognise anyone in this stylish gallery of photos from a Longford graduation dance?

In this latest trip Down Memory Lane in Longford, we feature a selection of stylish photographic memories from the Lanesboro Community College graduation ball from July 2014.
We hope the photos, captured by Michelle Ghee, bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with your friends.
