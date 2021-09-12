Down Memory Lane | A gallery of Longford Leader archive photos from 1999

In this week's trip Down Memory Lane in Longford, we feature a selection of photographic memories from 1999.
Caption: At a Gourmet evening in the Vintage Moydow were Ann Hanlon Mahon, Louise Bracken and Caroline Mahon
More News
With our temperate climate and the ease at which we can grow grass in this country it is no wonder that eighty percent of Irish Agricultural area is devoted to grassland.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.