Down Memory Lane | Longford's dedicated followers of fashion sparkle in this gallery from 2009

In this trip Down Memory Lane in Longford, we feature a selection of photographic memories from 2009, where crowds flocked to the Longford Arms Hotel for a fashion show extravaganza to raise funds for St Joseph's Care Centre on the Dublin Road in Longford town.
The gallery also includes a selection of photos from a 2009 Fashion Show at PV's in Longford town and a Fashion Show in Kenagh in aid of Sticky Fingers and Community Childcare Centre.
We hope the photos bring back some happy memories from a decade ago and don't forget to tag and share with your friends.
