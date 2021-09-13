CAB actively investigating 66 targets across Longford / Roscommon garda division

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) is actively investigating sixty-six targets across the Longford / Roscommon garda division.

The number of criminals under investigation is significantly higher than in Sligo / Leitrim where there are 14 targets on CAB's radar, while there are 5 in Mayo, 37 in Galway and 56 in Cavan / Monaghan. There are 85 targets in the Westmeath / Meath garda division.

The statistics feature in the Annual Report of the Criminal Assets Bureau for 2020.

Proceeds of crime actions, together with actions under the revenue and social protection provisions, yielded in excess of €4.2 million to the Exchequer.

o Return of more than €1 million to the Exchequer under section 24 of the Criminal Justice Act 1994, which allows for the confiscation of assets of a person who has been convicted of drug trafficking and where the court has determined that the offender has benefitted from drug trafficking.

o In spite of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bureau brought thirty one new applications before the High Court under Proceeds of Crime legislation in 2020, matching the number of applications made in 2019. The majority of these actions related to drug trafficking cases. Other frequent crime types relate to thefts, burglary, fraud and money laundering.

o In partnership with the University of Limerick, a Postgraduate Diploma in Proceeds of Crime & Asset Investigation was launched in February 2020.

Minister for Justice, Heather Humphreys TD, said, "Even during the circumstances of the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Criminal Assets Bureau continues to play a crucial role in deterring illegal activity by freezing and confiscating assets identified as deriving from the proceeds of crime. The Bureau is an example of international best practice in law enforcement and over the last 25 years has demonstrated how we, as a country, can lead the way in tackling serious crime.

"The 2020 Annual Report evidences the hard work and dedication of Chief Bureau Officer Mick Gubbins and all of the staff and agencies involved in CAB and I would like to thank them for their ongoing efforts and determination to deprive criminals of the benefits of their illegal activity. This Government is fully committed to continuing to support the excellent work that the Bureau does.

"I welcome the agreement that was reached earlier this year between Minister Helen McEntee and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath to establish a new Community Safety Innovation Fund, to reflect the significant successes of An Garda Síochána and the Criminal Assets Bureau in disrupting criminal activity and seizing proceeds of crime by providing additional funding for investment in community safety projects. The fund will encourage and recognise the efforts of local communities on the ground to improve community safety based on their local experience and unique perspectives. Successful projects can then be shared across the country.”