Man arrested in Longford after caravan seized during CAB raid was found to be stolen from UK
The Cosmos Lunar Caravan which had been stolen from Staffordshire in the UK and was seized during a Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) raid in Longford last July
Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with possession of a stolen caravan in Longford on Monday March 8.
As part of Operation Cress, the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) carried out a search of a property on Athlone Road in Longford on July 6, 2020.
During this operation three caravans were seized.
Since the search it has been established that one of the caravans seized, a Cosmos Lunar Caravan, had been stolen from Staffordshire in the UK.
Shortly before 8.30am on Monday, March 8, a man in his early 40s was arrested in Longford town in connection with possession of a stolen Cosmos Lunar Caravan on July 6, 2020.
He was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and has since been released without charge.
A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
An investigation is ongoing.
