Man arrested in Longford after caravan seized during CAB raid was found to be stolen from UK

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with possession of a stolen caravan in Longford on Monday March 8.

As part of Operation Cress, the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) carried out a search of a property on Athlone Road in Longford on July 6, 2020.

During this operation three caravans were seized.

Since the search it has been established that one of the caravans seized, a Cosmos Lunar Caravan, had been stolen from Staffordshire in the UK.



Shortly before 8.30am on Monday, March 8, a man in his early 40s was arrested in Longford town in connection with possession of a stolen Cosmos Lunar Caravan on July 6, 2020.



He was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and has since been released without charge.



A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.



An investigation is ongoing.

