Longford GAA results scoreboard
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group A
Fri, 10 Sep, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 2), Killoe Young Emmets 0-11 Longford Slashers 0-9
Fri, 10 Sep, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 2), Carrickedmond 1-9 Fr Manning Gaels 0-10
Fri, 10 Sep, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 2), Mostrim 0-13 Colmcille 0-13
Longford SFC: Killoe hold out for slender win over Slashers
While Slashers deserved better in their latest slender defeat against Killoe, it was the same old story as several scoring chances were squandered by Noel O’Brien’s side.
Longford SFC: Colmcille and Mostrim clash ends in a draw
A fine point from Padraig Joyce deep into stoppage time earned Mostrim a deserved draw against Colmcille in the Senior Football Championship Group A second round clash at Allen Park, Newtownforbes on Friday night.
Longford SFC: David Shannon goal gives Carrickedmond the edge over Fr Manning Gaels
Carrickedmond gained a crucial victory in a tough contest against Fr Manning Gaels in the Senior Football Championship Group A Round 2 clash at McGann Park, Kenagh on Friday night.
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group B
Sun, 12 Sep, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 2), Abbeylara 1-16 Rathcline 1-13
Sun, 12 Sep, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 2), St. Mary's Granard 1-12 Clonguish 2-9
Sun, 12 Sep, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Round 2), Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 2-17 Dromard 2-6
Longford SFC: Granard stage late, late comeback to snatch a draw against Clonguish
Rattled by a Jack Duggan goal in the closing stages of the game and who fell three points behind when Clonguish substitute Josh Sorohan shot over the bar in stoppage time, Granard recovered in staging a late, late comeback to snatch a draw in the Senior Football Championship Group B second round clash at Michael Fay Park on Sunday.
Longford SFC: Mullinalaghta turn on the power in the second half to overcome Dromard
St Columba’s Mullinalaghta overcame a three point half-time deficit to record a comfortable 11 point win over Dromard in the Senior Football Championship Group B second round clash at Lynch Park on Sunday evening.
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group A
Sun, 12 Sep, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 2), St. Brigid's Killashee 7-13 Killoe Young Emmets 3-9
Sun, 12 Sep, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 2), Ballymahon 3-9 Colmcille 1-9
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group B
Fri, 10 Sep, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 1), Clonguish 1-9 Sean Connollys 5-7
Feile Peil na nOg Group 1
Sat, 11 Sep, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 1), Killoe Og 1-1 Longford Slashers 1-1
Sat, 11 Sep, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 1), Carrick Sarsfields 0-2 Clonguish 1-2
Feile Peil na nOg Group 2
Sat, 11 Sep, Venue: Killashee, (Round 1), Southern Gaels 0-3 St. Colmcille's 3-8
Feile Peil na nOg Group 3
Sat, 11 Sep, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 1), St. Francis 2-3 Wolfe Tones Og 2-5
Feile Peil na nOg Group 4
Sat, 11 Sep, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 1), Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 1-3 St. Patrick's Og 3-3
Juvenile C Football Cup
Wed, 08 Sep, Venue: Devine Park, (Final), Clonbroney 5-12 St. Patrick's Og 3-10
Under 17 Football Championship Group 1
Mon, 06 Sep, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 1), Northern Gaels St. Patrick's Og 3-8 Killoe Og 5-16
Thu, 09 Sep, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 1), Carrick Sarsfields 8-17 Longford Slashers 1-7
Under 17 Football Championship Group 2
Thu, 09 Sep, Venue: Ballybrien, (Round 1), St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 6-15 Southern Gaels 0-10
Thu, 09 Sep, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 1), Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 0-5 Clonguish Og 5-15
Under 13 A Football Championship Group 1
Mon, 06 Sep, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 1), St. Dominic's 0-4 Longford Slashers 0-34
Mon, 06 Sep, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 1), St. Francis 0-36 Southern Gaels 0-39
Sun, 12 Sep, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 2), Longford Slashers 0-47 St. Francis 0-5
Under 13 A Football Championship Group 2
Mon, 06 Sep, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 1), St. Vincent's 0-26 Northern Gaels 0-24
Mon, 06 Sep, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 1), Clonguish Og 0-16 Granard 0-50
Under 13 B Football Championship Group 1
Mon, 06 Sep, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 1), Clonbroney 0-26 Wolfe Tones Og 0-12
Fri, 10 Sep, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 1), St. Patrick's Og 0-38 St. Francis 0-11
Under 13 B Football Championship Group 2
Mon, 06 Sep, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 1), Ballymahon Forgney Carrick Sarsfields 0-9 Killoe Og 0-39
Tue, 07 Sep, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 1), St. Colmcille's 0-48 Shannon Gaels 0-8
Under 13 Hurling Championship League Stages
Fri, 10 Sep, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 2), Clonguish Gaels 0-0 Carrick Hurling Club (St Marys) 0-0
Under 17 Football C
Thu, 09 Sep, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 1), Grattan Gaels 0-0 Shannon Gaels 0-0
Thu, 09 Sep, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 1), St. Dominic's 3-4 St. Vincent's 2-13
