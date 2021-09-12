Longford SFC: Mullinalaghta turn on the power in the second half to overcome Dromard

David McGivney, who scored four points for Mullinalaghta in their win over Dromard in the SFC Round 2 game Photo: Syl Healy
St Columba’s Mullinalaghta overcame a three point half-time deficit to record a comfortable 11 point win over Dromard in the Senior Football Championship Group B second round clash at Lynch Park on Sunday evening.
Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 2-17 Dromard . . . 2-6
The scoreline is harsh on Dromard who produced a stunning first half of football but were dealt a blow when Francis McGee went off injured in the 23rd minute. The quality of scores throughout were of a high level.
Two Joseph Hagan goals helped Dromard to a 2-4 to 0-7 lead at the break but Mullinalaghta turned on the power in the second half and showed their quality. Cian Mackey controlled a lot of their play while James and David McGivney and Rian Brady got vital scores.
MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Luke Meehan; Simon Cadam, Patrick Fox, Brendan Fox; Francis Mulligan (0-1), Gary Rogers, Connor Leonard; Aidan McElligott (1-0), John Keegan (0-1); Michael Cunningham, James McGivney (0-2), David McGivney (0-4, one free); Jayson Matthews (1-1), Rian Brady (0-5, two frees), Cian Mackey (0-3).
Sub:- Tom Meehan for C Leonard (56 mins).
DROMARD: Oisin Hourican; Dylan McCormack, Peter Reynolds, Oisin O’Toole; James Mimnagh, Daniel Conboy (0-1), Peadar Maguire; Bernard Sheridan, Ronan McEntire; Fionn Hourican, Conor McGahern, Aaron Farrell (0-2); Francis McGee, Ross McNerney (0-1, free), Joseph Hagan (2-2).
Subs:- Ronan Blakely for F McGee (injured, 23 mins); Karl McNerney for B Sheridan (47 mins).
Referee: Mark Glancy (Rathcline).
