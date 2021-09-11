Longford SFC: Killoe hold out for slender win over Slashers

While Slashers deserved better in their latest slender defeat against Killoe, it was the same old story as several scoring chances were squandered by Noel O’Brien’s side.

Killoe Emmet Og . . . 0-11 Longford Slashers . . . 0-9

Having said that, Robbie Clarke was most unlucky not to get a goal when he shot against the crossbar in the early stages of the Senior Football Championship Group A second round clash at Pairc Chiaran, Newtowncashel on Friday night.

That proved to be a crucial factor in the eventual outcome and Killoe appeared to be in control when they held a comfortable 0-8 to 0-2 lead at half-time.

Slashers, to their credit, showed a lot of character in gradually closing the gap on the changeover and almost snatched victory deep into stoppage time.

Ruairi Clarke had his goal attempt very well saved by Killoe keeper Micheal Hughes and while the ball broke into the path of Robbie O'Connell he was unable to make firm contact as his shot was blocked in the eighth additional minute.

Slashers finished the game with 13 players on the pitch with Sean Clarke (black card) and Dermot Brady (red card) dismissed very late in this scrappy game.

Killoe, on the other hand, were reduced to 14 players midway through the second half when Evan Farrelly received a black card.

KILLOE EMMET OG: Micheal Hughes (0-1, '45'); Darren Moffatt, Liam Hughes, Evan Farrelly; James Moran, Michael Quinn (0-1), Gavin Hughes; Ryan Moffatt (0-1), Euan Finneran; Ciaran Donohoe, Daniel Mimnagh, Eamon Keogh; Mark Hughes (0-4, two frees, one mark), Ronan McGoldrick (0-1), Cian Dooner (0-3).

Subs:- Denis McGoldrick for C Donohoe (40 mins); Cian Farrelly for E Keogh (injured, 46 mins); Ronan Keogh for J Moran (injured, two minutes into stoppage time); C Donohoe for D Mimnagh (injured, ten minutes into stoppage time).

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Eoin McGuinness; Ronan Kenny, Ronan Sheehan, Dermot Brady; Peter Lynn (0-1), Gerard Flynn, Sean Clarke (0-1); Daire O'Brien, Tadhg McNevin; Andrew Kelly (0-3, frees), Andrew Dalton, Darragh O'Connell; Robbie Clarke (0-1), Robbie O'Connell (0-2, frees), Ruairi Clarke (0-1).

Subs:- Niall Mulligan for D O'Brien (injured, 36 mins); Mario Pirlog for Robbie Clarke (60 mins).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Ballymahon).