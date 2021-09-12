Longford SFC: Granard stage late, late comeback to snatch a draw against Clonguish

Micheal Hynes, who fired over one of the scores in the Granard comeback against Clonguish in the SFC Round 2 game Photo: Syl Healy
Rattled by a Jack Duggan goal in the closing stages of the game and who fell three points behind when Clonguish substitute Josh Sorohan shot over the bar in stoppage time, Granard recovered in staging a late, late comeback to snatch a draw in the Senior Football Championship Group B second round clash at Michael Fay Park on Sunday.
Clonguish . . . 2-9 St Mary’s Granard . . . 1-12
St Mary’s showed a lot of character to level matters thanks to scores from Micheal Hynes and Darren Gallagher (two frees) with the county midfielder getting the equaliser with virtually the last kick of the game in the sixth minute of additional time.
Clonguish trailed by 1-4 to 1-3 at the break in this tight contest and both goals in the first half came from penalties converted by Joe O'Brien and Gallagher.
CLONGUISH: Declan McKenna; Neil Devlin, Ronan Sweeney, Cian Sutton; Conor Shields, Packie Molloy, Ryan McHugh; Ian McCormack, Chris Gordon (0-1); Alan Gregg (0-1), David Barden (0-3), Niall O’Reilly (0-1); Francis Molloy, Joe O’Brien (1-2, goal from penalty, one point from free), Jack Duggan (1-0).
Subs:- Josh Sorohan (0-1) for J O’Brien (injured, 45 mins); Brian Sweeney and Brendan Devine for N O’Reilly and A Gregg (50 mins); N O’Reilly for C Shields (injured, four minutes into stoppage time).
ST MARY’S GRANARD: Dessie Kiernan; Patrick McGivney, Thomas Gallagher, Edward Smyth; Declan Murphy, James Kiernan (0-1), Mark Tully; Darren Gallagher (1-6, goal from penalty, six points from frees), Charlie Martin; Jordan Shiels, Paul Smyth (0-1), Dylan Corcoran (0-1); Micheal Hynes (0-2), Jordan Martin, Derek Sheridan.
Subs:- Liam Sullivan (0-1) for J Martin (injured, 19 mins); Aaron Smyth for D Sheridan (41 mins); Mark O’Neill for D Murphy (54 mins); Eoin Higgins for C Martin (injured, 60 mins).
Referee: Aidan Dowler (Ardagh Moydow).
