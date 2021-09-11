Search

11/09/2021

Longford SFC: David Shannon goal gives Carrickedmond the edge over Fr Manning Gaels

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group A - Round 2

longford gaa

Adam Quinn pictured in action for Carrickedmond against Fr Manning Gaels in the SFC Round 2 game at McGann Park Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Patrick Cahill

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Carrickedmond gained a crucial victory in a tough contest against Fr Manning Gaels in the Senior Football Championship Group A Round 2 clash at McGann Park, Kenagh on Friday night.

Carrickedmond . . . 1-9  Fr Manning Gaels . . . 0-10

A goal and two points from David Shannon in the second half was pivotal for Stephen Coy’s charges in what was only the second win for the south Longford side in the senior championship since 2016.

Both sides came into this encounter in desperate need of victory after opening round defeats and the tension spilled on the field in a hard hitting affair as red cards were branded to Enda Farrell (Carrickedmond) and Martin and Cian Cassidy (Fr Manning Gaels) after the final whistle.

CARRICKEDMOND: Garret Higgins; Padraig McGrath, Kevin Moran, Niall O’Farrell; Fionn Morgan, Barry O’Farrell, Michael Cahill; Enda Farrell, John O’Shea; David Shannon (1-2), Ríoch Farrell, Adam Quinn (0-1); Patrick Farrell, Aidan McGuire (0-6, four frees), Jack Dempsey. 

Sub:- Sean Kelly for J Dempsey (29 mins).

FR MANNING GAELS: Paddy Collum (0-2, frees); Cian Murphy, Gary Connell, JP Farrelly;  Emmet Noonan, Mark Hughes, Aaron McGee; Liam Lynch, Mark Breslin; Conor Keenan, Pauric Gill (0-3), Ryan Crowe; Martin Cassidy, Cian Cassidy (0-4, frees), Petie Collum (0-1, free). 

Subs:- Sean Whelan for M Breslin (48 mins); Dean Cosgrove for M Cassidy (56 mins); Mark Duffy for JP Farrelly (58 mins).

Referee: David Tiernan (Ardagh Moydow).

