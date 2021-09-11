Search

11/09/2021

Longford SFC: Colmcille and Mostrim clash ends in a draw

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group A - Round 2

longford gaa

Eugene McCormack, the manager of the Colmcille senior football squad Photo: Syl Healy

A fine point from Padraig Joyce deep into stoppage time earned Mostrim a deserved draw against Colmcille in the Senior Football Championship Group A second round clash at Allen Park, Newtownforbes on Friday night.

Colmcille . . . 0-13  Mostrim . . . 0-13

Colmcille thought they had claimed a narrow win with a point from Ciaran McKeon but there was still time for late, late drama with Joyce hitting over the equalising score in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Mostrim were dealt a blow during the week with Dario Ciligianio suffering a serious ankle injury that has ruled him out for the remainder of the championship campaign. 

Credit to Mostrim who showed great battling qualities to earn another positive result following their fine win over Slashers in the first round the previous week.

Ray Hussey’s side were three behind at the break (0-10 to 0-7) but were level by the 46th minute with a great point from Brian Farrell and it was a ding-dong battle to the final whistle. 

COLMCILLE: Mark Kiernan; Conor Grant, Ciaran McKeon (0-1), Gerard Mulligan; Stephen Brady, Martin Mulligan, Alan McKeon; Vinny Hourican (0-1), Fergal Sheridan; Rory Hawkins (0-4, three frees), Ruairi Harkin (0-2), Jack Macken (0-1); Seanie McKeon, Declan Reilly, Barry McKeon (0-4, two frees).

Subs:- Cathal Reilly for R Harkin (39 mins);  Noel Farrell for R Hawkins (59 mins).

MOSTRIM: Ciaran Garvey; Shane Campbell, Martin Coyle, Niall Quinn; Daniel Connell (0-1), Shane Kiernan, Alan O’Hara; Fintan Coyle, Brian Farrell (0-3, one free); Maitiu O’Donohoe (0-2), Joe Dempsey, Padraig Joyce (0-2); Aaron Gallagher, Tiarnan Hussey (0-2), Darragh Doherty (0-3, two frees).

Subs:- Benny Dempsey for J Dempsey (50 mins); Matthew Shaughnessy for S Kiernan (59 mins). 

Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard). 

