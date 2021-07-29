Search our Archive

29/07/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110

BREAKING | Cash, cars, Rolex watches and documents seized in Longford during major CAB raid at twelve locations

Cash, cars, Rolex watches and documents seized in Longford during major CAB raid at twelve locations

Some of the items seized by CAB in Longford today, with ‘Bill’ from the Customs Dog Unit

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), with the assistance of the Emergency Response Unit, Regional Armed Support Unit, local Gardaí, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and the Customs Dog Unit conducted a search operation today, Thursday 29th July 2021.

In the course of the operation twelve locations in Co. Longford were searched and resulted in the seizure of the following items:   

· €10,000 cash

· Over €78,000 restrained in bank accounts

· 212 Ford Focus (€26,400)

· 172 Nissan Navara (€27,000)

· 3 Rolex watches

· A Cherry picker

· Financial documents and electronic devices

This morning’s operation was conducted as part of an on-going Criminal Assets Bureau investigation into assets, including properties linked to a significant midlands based Organised Crime Gang believed to be involved in the sale and supply of drugs and vehicle crime.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie