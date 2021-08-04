Search our Archive

04/08/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110

CAB turn screw on Longford crime gang

CAB

Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) officers have returned to the county in recent weeks and seized a number of files as part of an ongoing investigation into the activity of a notorious Longford crime gang

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A Longford based organised crime gang have been dealt a “significant” blow after Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) officers seized tens of thousands of euros worth of cars, cash and jewellery.

Two cars, a 212 reg Ford Focus valued at €26,400, a 172 reg Nissan Navara valued at €27,000, €10,000 in cash, a Cherry picker, financial documents as well as €78,000 in bank accounts were frozen during an operation last Thursday.

Twelve locations in total were searched, the majority of which took place in the Granard area targeting a locally based crime gang who have been under the subject of ongoing garda scrutiny for years.

The operation, which involved large garda and specialised teams including armed gardaí is part of an unrelenting investigation into the operations of organised crime gangs.

It's believed the gang at the centre of last week's raid are primarily involved in selling stolen vans, work vehicles, engines and other stolen car parts as well as drug dealing.

One of the leading members of the gang is understood to have been present when CAB and gardaí arrived at one of the properties last week.

He is currently before the courts in relation to other serious charges while another leading player and close associate is understood to be residing outside the jurisdiction and has been the subject of a European Arrest Warrant before the High Court in Belfast.

A third senior figure has also seen a similar warrant being executed against him in Poland as part of a painstaking garda led investigation.

Superintedent Seamus Boyle heaped praise on those involved in last week's planned operation.

“It was the first search nationally coordinated in the Granard District,” he said.

“Gardaí in Granard are very thankful to the national units in helping to combat organised crime.”

Last week's raid represents the latest in a recent series of searches carried out by CAB and gardaí in relation to the generation of suspected criminal wealth in Longford over the past 18 months.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie