CAB turn screw on Longford crime gang

A Longford based organised crime gang have been dealt a “significant” blow after Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) officers seized tens of thousands of euros worth of cars, cash and jewellery.

Two cars, a 212 reg Ford Focus valued at €26,400, a 172 reg Nissan Navara valued at €27,000, €10,000 in cash, a Cherry picker, financial documents as well as €78,000 in bank accounts were frozen during an operation last Thursday.

Twelve locations in total were searched, the majority of which took place in the Granard area targeting a locally based crime gang who have been under the subject of ongoing garda scrutiny for years.

The operation, which involved large garda and specialised teams including armed gardaí is part of an unrelenting investigation into the operations of organised crime gangs.

It's believed the gang at the centre of last week's raid are primarily involved in selling stolen vans, work vehicles, engines and other stolen car parts as well as drug dealing.

One of the leading members of the gang is understood to have been present when CAB and gardaí arrived at one of the properties last week.

He is currently before the courts in relation to other serious charges while another leading player and close associate is understood to be residing outside the jurisdiction and has been the subject of a European Arrest Warrant before the High Court in Belfast.

A third senior figure has also seen a similar warrant being executed against him in Poland as part of a painstaking garda led investigation.

Superintedent Seamus Boyle heaped praise on those involved in last week's planned operation.

“It was the first search nationally coordinated in the Granard District,” he said.

“Gardaí in Granard are very thankful to the national units in helping to combat organised crime.”

Last week's raid represents the latest in a recent series of searches carried out by CAB and gardaí in relation to the generation of suspected criminal wealth in Longford over the past 18 months.