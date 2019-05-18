WATCH | Christian Donlon’s super goal clinches historic first national title for Longford League

Longford Schoolboy League won their first National title on Saturday when they beat North Dublin Schoolboy League 3-2 at Mullingar Athletics’ ground at Gainstown. This was a sweet victory and well worth the wait.



Conditions were ideal and a good crowd turned up to support both teams.



Longford went into a two goals lead however North Dublin got one back five minutes before the break. In their first attack of the second half North Dublin were awarded a penalty this tied it up at 2 -2.



North Dublin now took over and in fairness played some delightful football that had Longford on the back foot. But the Longford defence were superb.



Kyle Russell played a captain's part and keeper Josh Marsh made at least two brilliant saves but in fairness all the Longford players were heroes.



Goodness Ogbonna fully deserved his Man of the Match award. And what about Christian Donlon’s winning goal? Johnny Gavin got the opener for Longford. Oisin Kane hit a screamer for the second and with five to go Donlon decided to settle it.

Check out the action and reaction from the U12 SFAI Subway National Plate Final between NDSL Academy and Longford League - in what was a thrilling tie, a late goal sealed a 3-2 win for Longford.