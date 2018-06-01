Nine girls vying for Longford Rose 2018 crown

Preparations are at an advanced stage for the 2018 Longford Rose selection night, which takes place this Saturday, June 2 a

2017 Rose Laura Ward did her county proud in last year’s competition and after a busy twelve months, the Edgeworthstown native will hand over her sash to one of the nine ladies who will take to the stage on Saturday.

Treats

Pauline Belton of Grafters Hair Co will take care of all the contestants hair styling needs. Make up is sponsored by Rebecca McGann of Fades and Flicks and flowers for the winning Rose come courtesy of Village Flowers Drumlish.

The Longford Rose will also have a beautiful selection of hats and headwear for her many public engagements, thanks to Wendy Louise Knight, a long-time friend of the Longford Rose Centre.

Selection Night

Rose of Tralee International Festival CEO, Anthony O’Gara and his wife Oonagh, will attend the Longford Rose selection night.

The event will be hosted by MC Benny O’Brien and he will interview each of the Rose hopefuls live on stage, before the judges announce their decision.

The judging panel is chaired by Elizabeth McCabe, Cavan Rose 2007, and it also includes Longford Chamber of Commerce President Niamh Donlon, and Longford Leader Managing Editor Alan Walsh.

Longford Rose Centre

Longford Rose Centre committee member and former Longford Rose, Daphne Howard, said, “We’re really looking forward to the night. Laura did us proud, and whoever wins will have big shoes to fill! Thanks to Laura and to everyone who helped her during the year.”

2014 Longford Rose Kat Mahon, Nicola Cox, Benny O’Brien and Ann Howard are also members of the organising committee.

Daphne thanked the Longford Rose Centre sponsors for their generosity and support, and she explained that there will be a raffle on selection night in aid of The Attic's Leadership for Life Africa programme.

On selection night, the Rose contestants will be accompanied by ‘Rose Buds’, young girls aged between seven and 10.

A very exciting Longford Rose Selection night is in store on Saturday in the Longford Arms Hotel from 7.30pm and tickets, costing €15 are available on the door.

