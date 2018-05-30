Meet the Longford Rose contestants 2018: Jess McCaul from Newtownforbes

The 2018 Longford Rose selection night takes place this Saturday, June 2 at 7.30pm in the Longford Arms Hotel.

Meet Jess McCaul, one of nine girls vying for Longford Rose 2018 crown.

Jess is 25 years old and comes from Newtownforbes. Jess attended Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford and graduated from Athlone IT with a degree in Digital Marketing. Jess currently works in Longford Omniplex.



Jess is a volunteer for See Change Ireland and recently distributed green ribbons for mental health awareness month. She currently is the author of a blog which has been nominated numerous times for ‘Best Beauty’ in the Irish Blog Awards.



She is passionate about raising awareness for mental health and erasing the stigma associated with suffering. She has a dog called Daisy and two beautiful nieces, May and Abi, who will no doubt be proud of their aunt as she takes to the stage.



Jess’s main ambition is to help others, notably by helping the younger generation to acknowledge that they might need some help and encourage them to talk. Many thanks to Jess’ sponsor for the selection: Omniplex Longford