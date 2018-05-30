Meet the Longford Rose contestants 2018: Loren Katie Logan from Edgeworthstown

The 2018 Longford Rose selection night takes place this Saturday, June 2 at 7.30pm in the Longford Arms Hotel.

Meet Loren Katie Logan, one of nine girls vying for Longford Rose 2018 crown.

Loren Katie is 22 years old and will represent her parish of Mostrim in the Longford Rose selection. Loren Katie attended Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon, after which time she pursued her dream of becoming a Primary School Teacher in St. Pat’s College, DCU, where she is currently a student teacher.



Loren Katie enjoys many hobbies including singing, photography, music and football. However, she also holds many special achievements and awards in dance and speech and drama. She also represented Longford on the football pitch.



Highly accomplished herself, Loren Katie would most like to encourage all of her students to pursue all of their dreams and aspirations. She would love to travel the world and experience new things.



Come along to support Loren Katie on June 2 in the Longford Arms Hotel. Many thanks to Loren Katie’s sponsor: Quinn’s Supplies, Edgeworthstown.