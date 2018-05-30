Meet the Longford Rose contestants 2018: Alison Brennan from Edgeworthstown

The 2018 Longford Rose selection night takes place this Saturday, June 2 at 7.30pm in the Longford Arms Hotel.

Meet Alison Brennan, one of nine girls vying for Longford Rose 2018 crown.

Alison is 25 years old and represents her community of Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Following completion of her Leaving Certificate, Alison studied and graduated from MOHH hairdressing academy as a hair stylist, and currently is enjoying working as a hair stylist, after returning home from travelling and working on board a cruise ship. While travelling and working abroad she experienced life and culture of Australia, Fiji, The South Pacific Islands, Indonesia and some of Asia.



Alison enjoys keeping fit and enjoys being a member of St. Mel’s Musical Society, who recently ran a fantastic production of Sister Act the musical. Alison is also a senior leader of the Backstage Youth Theatre. Alison loves the community spirit of the people of her community of Edgeworthstown.



Alison describes herself as a bubbly and energetic person, and she loves to get involved in her community. Cheer on Alison in the Longford Arms on June 2. Many thanks to Alison’s sponsor: Studio 3, Longford.