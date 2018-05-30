Meet the Longford Rose contestants 2018: Katie Doherty from Legan

The 2018 Longford Rose selection night takes place this Saturday, June 2 at 7.30pm in the Longford Arms Hotel.

Meet Katie Doherty, one of nine girls vying for Longford Rose 2018 crown.

Katie is 23 years old and hails from Legan, Co Longford. She holds a Bachelor degree in Religious Education from Dublin City University. She currently enjoys working as a secondary school teacher in Dublin and describes her profession as ‘enjoyable, rewarding and offers new challenges and opportunities every day.’



Katie lives in Drumcondra, but is excited at the opportunity to take part in the Longford Rose selection. Katie is very interested in music and photography, but has a real passion for art, particularly in fashion, and states that one of her goals is to become a fully qualified Art teacher. She is very positive and enjoys being around friends and family, with her nickname being ‘Little Miss Sunshine’.



Katie dislikes sleeping through alarms and bad weather. Come along to cheer on Katie on June 2 in the Longford Arms Hotel. Many thanks to Katie’s sponsor for the Longford Rose selection: The Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule.