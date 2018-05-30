Meet the Longford Rose contestants 2018: Katie Gallagher from Moyvore

The 2018 Longford Rose selection night takes place this Saturday, June 2 at 7.30pm in the Longford Arms Hotel.

Meet Katie Gallagher, one of nine girls vying for Longford Rose 2018 crown.

Katie is 21 and hails from Moyvore on the Longford Westmeath border. Katie attended secondary school in Mercy Convent, Ballymahon, and is currently studying music and religious education in DCU.



Katie is a full time musician and won the Tipperary International Song of Peace Award with her composition ‘Borders’ from her time spent with refugees in the Hazel House in Kildare. She also enjoys teaching in Longford School of Rock.



Katie hopes that in her teaching career she will have the opportunity to work with the numerous programmes that are being introduced to help students explore and expand on their musical talents, including a music therapy course. While she understands that the music industry can be tough, her goal is to go as far as possible and push herself to her full potential.



Katie will perform an original song on the Longford Rose selection night on June 2 in the Longford Arms Hotel. Many thanks to Katie’s sponsor: O’Hanlon’s Total Care Pharmacy, Ballymahon.