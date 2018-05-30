Meet the Longford Rose contestants 2018: Jamie Stokes from Melview, Longford town

The 2018 Longford Rose selection night takes place this Saturday, June 2 at 7.30pm in the Longford Arms Hotel.

Meet Jamie Stokes, one of nine girls vying for Longford Rose 2018 crown.



Jamie is 20 years old and comes from Melview, Co Longford and is the proud daughter of Noel and Valerie Stokes. Jamie attended Meán Scoil Mhuire in Longford. Jamie is very proud of her brothers, one of whom played for Longford Town and another who volunteers for the highly successful Mudfest in Ballinalee.



Jamie is passionate about beauty, particularly hair and make-up. She also loves animals, music and walking. She dislikes spiders and heights. She enjoys living in the country as ‘it’s a lovely quiet place with lovely neighbours’. She would most like to meet Katie Taylor because she feels Katie is an inspiration to women and she admires her ambition and determination, becoming the first Irish woman internationally recognised for boxing.



Jamie is a fun and chatty person who loves to socialise. Show Jamie your support by cheering her on as she takes to the stage in The Longford Arms Hotel on June 2. Jamie’s sponsor is Tona Daly, Slimming World Newtownforbes.