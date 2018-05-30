Meet the Longford Rose contestants 2018: Leona Mahon from Longford town

The 2018 Longford Rose selection night takes place this Saturday, June 2 at 7.30pm in the Longford Arms Hotel.

Meet Leona Mahon, one of nine girls vying for Longford Rose 2018 crown.

Leona is 25 and she comes from Longford Town. Leona attended Meán Scoil Mhuire and then went on to spend four years in Trinity College Dublin where she received Bachelor in Science specialising in midwifery in 2014. She plans on progressing through her career as a midwife and hopes to undertake a Master in Midwifery Practice and Leadership in the future.



Leona enjoys spending her day caring for women and babies as well as their partners in the transition to parenthood. She also has a great passion for music, especially singing. Last November, Leona took to the stage for Longford’s Stars in their Eyes, portraying Florence and the Machine.



Leona would love the opportunity to be the Longford Rose as she wants to be the best ambassador for her county as possible and give back to the community who made her the woman she is today. Come support Leona on June 2 in the Longford Arms Hotel. Many thanks to Leona’s sponsor: Hanlon’s Gala, Dublin Road