Meet the Longford Rose contestants 2018: Nicole Garrigan from Drumlish

The 2018 Longford Rose selection night takes place this Saturday, June 2 at 7.30pm in the Longford Arms Hotel.

Meet Nicole Garrigan, one of nine girls vying for Longford Rose 2018 crown.

Nicole is 23 and hails from Drumlish, Co Longford. Nicole studied Bachelor of Arts in Early Childcare Education and Care. She also trained to be a Special Needs Assistant. She currently works as a childcare practitioner in Whizzkids Childcare, Drumlish, who have also kindly sponsored Nicole. No doubt, the boys and girls will be cheering on their Rose, Nicole in the run up to the selection.



As well as her many qualifications in childcare, Nicole also studied the art of Acupressure supports wellness and boosts immune system. This is something she enjoys practicing as a hobby as well as keeping fit. Nicole loves the countryside and nature in general.



Nicole’s goals and ambitions centre round her love for children as she aspires to be the best role model for the children she cares for, encouraging them to become confident learners, to meet their milestones and to watch them grow one step at a time.



Show Nicole your support by cheering her on June 2 in Longford Arms Hotel. Thanks to Nicole’s sponsor: Whizzkids Childcare, Drumlish.