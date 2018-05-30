Meet the Longford Rose contestants 2018: Kate O'Connor from Newtownforbes

The 2018 Longford Rose selection night takes place this Saturday, June 2 at 7.30pm in the Longford Arms Hotel.

Meet Kate O'Connor, one of nine girls vying for Longford Rose 2018 crown.

Kate is 21 years old and lives in Newtownforbes. Kate currently works in Tus Nua Restaurant in Newtownforbes and is delighted to represent the restaurant in the selection. While Kate had never planned a career in hospitality, she has found that she really enjoys the environment of the workplace and has decided to complete further study in the sector as she has already completed a business management course and also plans to study Hotel Management in the Autumn.



Kate enjoys reading, running and spending time with her three dogs. She also has completed a TEFL course, which gives her an opportunity to teach English as a foreign language, should she ever decide to travel in the future.



Kate’s goal is to be able to stand and have a conversation about mental health, and do her part in getting rid of the stigma attached to it. Come show your support for Kate on June 2 in Longford Arms Hotel. Many thanks to Kate’s sponsor: Tus Nua, Newtownforbes.