National
Male pedestrian in his 60s dies after being struck by car in Cavan
Male pedestrian in his 60s dies after being struck by car in Cavan
Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in the townland of Coras Point, Co Cavan yesterday evening, Wednesday, September 8 at approximately 9pm.
The collision involved a pedestrian and a car and occurred on the R198 (between Coras Point and Cavan town).
Longford man says he is 'lucky to be alive' after swimming collapse left him in month-long induced coma
A Longford man who spent a month in an induced coma in a Spanish hospital after being found unresponsive while out swimming has made a miraculous recovery.
Longford anti-vaccine rally described as ‘unhelpful’
A decision by a group of concerned people to hold a rally in Longford town last weekend against Covid-19 jabs and other restrictions has been branded as “unhelpful” by the former chief of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO).
The pedestrian, a male aged in his 60s, was fatally injured during the collision.
His body has been removed to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital. A post-mortem is due to take place later today.
No other injuries were reported during the collision.
The scene is currently preserved for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.
The R198 is closed and local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling between Cavan town and Crossdoney between 8:30pm and 9:30pm on Wednesday evening, and who may have camera (dash cam) footage to make it available.
Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.