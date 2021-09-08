Part of facade of former Leitrim pub collapses
Gardai helped with traffic diversions this afternoon after part of the exterior of a former pub fell onto the nearby footpath.
According to the garda press office, local Gardaí were called to the scene this afternoon, September 8 at approximately 2.10pm.
The building has been assessed by local authorities.
