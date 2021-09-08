Search

08/09/2021

Part of facade of former Leitrim pub collapses

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Gardai helped with traffic diversions this afternoon after part of the exterior of a former pub fell onto the nearby footpath.

According to the garda press office, local Gardaí were called to the scene this afternoon, September 8 at approximately 2.10pm.

The building has been assessed by local authorities.

