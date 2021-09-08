BREAKING: IDA chiefs to construct multi million euro FDI site in Longford

The state agency responsible for attracting and retaining inward foreign direct investment to Ireland has revealed plans to build a state of the art building in Longford aimed at luring a large multinational company to the county.

Speaking at this afternoon's local authority meeting, Ken Whitelaw, Regional Manager at IDA Ireland, said agency bosses were committed to building 19 "advanced building solutions" across the country, one of which will be situated in Longford.

It forms part of the IDA’s four-year strategy 2021 - 2024, which has a continued focus on regional development.

Mr Whitelaw said the building and its location, which is yet to be decided, would be "fit for purpose" depending on individual clients needs.

Anne-Marie Tierney-Le Roux, head of regional business development said talks over a possible site selection were at an "advanced stage" but said no specific timeframe had been made as to when the building would come on stream.

"We (IDA) will build it (building) and hopefully they (client companies) will come," she said.

"The skills, talent, placemaking and all the other areas the IDA are interested in is there (in Longford) and we believe we have a winning formula in Longford."

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Peggy Nolan urged IDA officials to increase its presence in each of Longford's three municipal district areas.

Ms Tierney-Le Roux, however, said the IDA had no "immediate plans" to develop a business park in the county despite refusing to rule out such a possibility in the future.



