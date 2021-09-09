Longford schools praise students for spectacular Leaving Cert results

This year’s batch of Leaving Certificates were deprived of the normal senior cycle experience and exam preparation, all thanks to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. And yet the county’s nine schools have produced some outstanding results.

Three students in Mean Scoil Mhuire received the maximum 625 points, with a total of four students receiving more than 600 points.

“Their journey through senior cycle was interrupted at many key times. They are all amazing students who thrived despite the many obstacles that came their way,” said principal Aoife Mulrennan of her students.

And, while over 600 points is a huge achievement for those four students, Ms Mulrennan was quick to point out that students, on the whole, received a very high standard of results.

“As in previous years, we had almost 60% of our ladies achieving more than 400 points. 60 A1 grades were received this morning across our results. 54% of our young ladies received A1 and A2s in subjects today.

“Congratulations to the students, parents and teachers who supported this wonderful bunch of young adults. We look forward to hearing all about their journeys through third level and beyond into the future.”

In Mercy Secondary School, four students achieved over 600 points, according to principal Josephine Donohue.

“We are very proud of our Leaving Cert Class 2021. Their results overall were excellent,” she said.

“Four students achieved over 600 points with one student receiving 7H1s and another student receiving 6H1s. I would also like to congratulate their teachers, SNAs, parents and guardians for their great work and support. The LC 2021 Class had a very different experience over their two senior years but throughout the two years they were a hardworking and good humoured group who were a pleasure to work with.

“They showed great resilience and care for one another which will help them as they move on to college, apprenticeships and the world of work. We wish them the very best.”

Meanwhile, students in Templemichael College, Longford, also received fantastic results with Julia Zagirova celebrating an incredible 590 points and looking forward to studying architecture in UCD.

St Mel’s College is never a stranger to high points, with many students again excelling this year. One of those is Iarlaith Dolan from Derryadd, Killashee, who was thrilled to receive the maximum of 625 points in his Leaving Cert.

“I was relieved and delighted that it had gone so well,” he told the Longford Leader, “you never really know how these things will go, especially given the circumstances over the past two years.

“Covid really made it tough on us, but thankfully we were given the best chance possible. We were all supported by our teachers in St Mel’s throughout, which really made the difference and was of great benefit to us all when the time came to sit the exams.

“I now hope to go on and study veterinary in UCD.”

In Lanesboro Community College, students were congratulated by teachers and newly appointed principal, Hazel Hannon.

"As newly appointed Principal of Lanesboro Community College, Longford-Westmeath ETB, I wish to congratulate our students on their excellent Leaving Certificate results," said Ms Hannon.

"It is a testament to their commitment, hard work and diligence and we look forward to hearing where their future education and career path will take them to.

"They are an inspiration to their peers and all other students in the school and we salute them.

"I also wish to pay tribute to the teaching staff, student support team, ancillary and SNA team for their encouragement, and many hours of commitment, it is very much appreciated.

"To our Leaving Cert class of 2021 'May you Sail on the Ship of Ambition and land on the shores of success."