Longford GAA results scoreboard - matters heating up in the senior and intermediate championships

Longford GAA results scoreboard
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group A
Fri, 24 Sep, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 4), Colmcille 1-11 Longford Slashers 1-10
Sat, 25 Sep, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 4), Carrickedmond 1-9 Killoe Young Emmets 2-17
Longford SFC: Damage done in the first half as Killoe cruise to emphatic win over Carrickedmond
The damage was done in the first half as the title holders Killoe cruised to an emphatic win over Carrickedmond in the Senior Football Championship Group A Round 4 clash at Keenan Park, Ardagh on Saturday evening.
Longford SFC: Mostrim score comprehensive win over Fr Manning Gaels
Mostrim produced a strong second half performance as they maintained their unbeaten run in the 2021 Senior Football Championship with a comprehensive win over Fr Manning Gaels in the Group A clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening.
Longford SFC: Colmcille snatch victory over Slashers with last gasp goal
A goal from Rory Hawkins with the last kick of the game saw Colmcille snatch a dramatic victory over Longford Slashers in the Senior Football Championship Group A Round 4 clash at Monaduff on Friday night.
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group B
Fri, 24 Sep, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 4), Dromard 3-9 Clonguish 2-6
Fri, 24 Sep, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 4), Rathcline 3-5 Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 2-17
Fri, 24 Sep, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 4), Abbeylara 1-18 St. Mary's Granard 4-9
Longford SFC: Mullinalaghta come storming back to beat Rathcline
Mullinalaghta wiped out a six point half-time deficit (3-4 to 0-7) in storming back to beat Rathcline in the Senior Football Championship Group B Round 4 game at Allen Park, Newtownforbes on Friday night.
Longford SFC: Abbeylara stage late, late comeback to snatch a draw against Granard
While Granard are still unbeaten in the 2021 Senior Football Championship, they will be disappointed in letting victory slip from their grasp against neighbouring rivals Abbeylara in the Senior Football Championship Group B Round 4 clash at McGann Park, Kenagh on Friday night.
Longford SFC: Dromard overcome Clonguish to keep alive their hopes of a quarter-final spot
Dromard kept their quarter-final hopes alive with a crucial victory over Clonguish in the Senior Football Championship Group B Round 4 game at Páirc Chiaráin, Newtowncashel on Friday night.
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group A
Sun, 26 Sep, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 4), Colmcille 1-8 Killoe Young Emmets 4-12
Sun, 26 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Round 4), Ballymahon 1-10 Cashel 1-8
Longford IFC: Ballymahon knock Cashel out to reach the last four in the battle for the Hennessy Cup
A goal from Kyle Fitzmaurice in the 56th minute proved to be the decisive score as Ballymahon beat Cashel to clinch a semi-final spot in the Intermediate Football Championship.
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group B
Sun, 26 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Round 4), Sean Connollys 1-12 Ardagh Moydow GAA 2-9
Sun, 26 Sep, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 4), Clonguish 0-5 Kenagh 3-15
Longford IFC: Ardagh Moydow let victory slip as Sean Connolly’s snatch a draw
A point from a free converted by Daniel Reynolds in the fifth minute of stoppage time saw Sean Connolly’s snatch a draw against Ardagh Moydow in the Intermediate Football Championship Group B game at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.
Junior A Football Championship Group A
Sat, 25 Sep, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 3), St. Mary's Granard 2-11 Legan Sarsfields 2-16
Junior A Football Championship Group B
Sun, 26 Sep, Venue: Ballybrien, (Round 2), Ballymore 0-16 Grattan Og 0-12
Sun, 26 Sep, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 2), Fr Manning Gaels W/O Dromard -
Junior B Championship
Wed, 22 Sep, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 2), Fr Manning Gaels 1-4 Cashel 1-9
Hurling Championship League Stages
Tue, 21 Sep, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 3), Clonguish Gaels 0-10 Longford Slashers 2-15
Under 17 Football Championship Group 1
Sun, 26 Sep, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 4), Carrick Sarsfields 4-18 Northern Gaels St. Patrick's Og 3-11
Sun, 26 Sep, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 4), Granard - Killoe Og W/O
Under 17 Football Championship Group 2
Sun, 26 Sep, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 4), Ballymahon Forgney Gaels - St. Colmcille's / St. Francis W/O
Sun, 26 Sep, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 4), Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 3-17 Southern Gaels 0-6
Under 13 A Football Championship Group 1
Mon, 20 Sep, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 3), St. Dominic's 0-21 St. Francis 0-22
Under 13 A Football Championship Group 2
Mon, 20 Sep, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 3), Granard 0-27 Northern Gaels 0-15
Mon, 20 Sep, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 3), St. Vincent's 0-27 Clonguish Og 0-13
Under 13 B Football Championship Group 1
Wed, 22 Sep, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 3), Clonbroney 0-29 St. Patrick's Og 0-19
Fri, 24 Sep, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 3), Wolfe Tones Og 0-37 St. Francis 0-9
Under 13 B Football Championship Group 2
Mon, 20 Sep, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 3), St. Colmcille's 0-87 Grattan Gaels 0-4
Tue, 21 Sep, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 3), Shannon Gaels 0-16 Killoe Og 0-48
Sat, 25 Sep, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 4), Ballymahon Forgney Carrick Sarsfields 0-6 St. Colmcille's 0-50
Under 17 Football C Cup
Sun, 26 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Grattan Gaels 3-4 St. Vincent's 1-14
Sun, 26 Sep, Venue: Killashee, (Shield Final), St. Dominic's 2-6 Shannon Gaels 1-2
John West Feile na nGael
Wed, 22 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Clonguish Gaels 0-3 Longford Slashers 2-10
