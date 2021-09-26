Search

26/09/2021

Longford SFC: Damage done in the first half as Killoe cruise to emphatic win over Carrickedmond

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group A - Round 4

senior football championship 2021

Michael Quinn rising high to win the ball for Killoe against Carrickedmond. Action from the SFC Round 4 game at Keenan Park Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Patrick Cahill

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

The damage was done in the first half as the title holders Killoe cruised to an emphatic win over Carrickedmond in the Senior Football Championship Group A Round 4 clash at Keenan Park, Ardagh on Saturday evening.

Killoe Emmet Og . . .  2-18   Carrickedmond . . . 1-9

It was all over as a contest at the first water break as Emmet Og ran riot in the opening quarter to build up a runaway 2-9 to 0-1 lead.

 Goals from the usual suspects Mark Hughes and Larry Moran allied to impressive performances from county stars Michael Quinn and Daniel Mimnagh crushed the challenge of Carrickedmond who trailed by 2-12 to 1-3 at the break.  

Carrick, to their credit, were much improved during the remainder of the match to outscore Killoe 1-8 to 0-9 with David Shannon scoring the goal to continue his fine form in the 2021 championship. 

It will all come down to the final group fixture next weekend when Carrickedmond face Longford Slashers to determine who will qualify for the quarter-finals. 

KILLOE EMMET OG: Shane Fitzpatrick; Darren Moffatt, Gavin Hughes, Evan Farrelly;  Ronan Moffatt, Michael Quinn, Euan Finneran; Daniel Mimnagh (0-3, 1 ‘45), Cian Farrelly; Ciaran Donohoe, Cian Dooner, Denis McGoldrick (0-3); Larry Moran (1-2), Ronan McGoldrick (0-2, 1m), Mark Hughes (1-6, 1f). 

Subs:- Eamon Keogh (0-2) for C Donohoe (half-time); Ronan Keogh for M Quinn (half-time);  Shane McManus for E Farrelly (53 mins); David McCarthy for C Farrelly (58 mins).

CARRICKEDMOND: Francis Kelly; Padraig McGrath, Kevin Moran, Niall O’Farrell; Fionn Morgan, Barry O’Farrell, Enda Farrell; Patrick Farrell (0-1), Sean Donohoe; Rioch Farrell, Aidan McGuire (0-1), Adam Quinn; Sean Kelly (0-4), John O’Shea, David Shannon (1-3, 2f). 

Subs:- Shane McGoey for A  McGuire (40 mins), John McCormack for J O’Shea (45 mins), Jack Dempsey for A Quinn (45 mins).

Referee: Hugh O’Kane (Young Grattans).

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media