Longford IFC: Ballymahon knock Cashel out to reach the last four in the battle for the Hennessy Cup

John Nevin on the ball for Ballymahon in facing the challenge of Cashel opponent Steven Weafer. Action from the IFC Round 4 game Photo: Syl Healy
A goal from Kyle Fitzmaurice in the 56th minute proved to be the decisive score as Ballymahon beat Cashel to clinch a semi-final spot in the Intermediate Football Championship.
Ballymahon . . . 1-10 Cashel . . . 1-8
Played in miserable wet conditions at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday, Ballymahon were two points ahead when a move involving Declan McGuinness and Joe Nevin ended with the latter passing to Fitzmaurice who turned before firing the ball to the net.
Cashel did pull a goal back in the first minute of stoppage time through Padraig Farrell but couldn’t get further scores.
Cashel will rue missed opportunities; they took the wrong option on some occasions and kicked a number of wides. This defeat ends their interest in this year’s Intermediate Championship.
BALLYMAHON: Keith Manley; Cormac McDonagh, Ros Claffey, James Kenny; Sean McMullen, Emmet Finn, Matthew Daly; John Nevin (0-3), Thomas Mulvihill; Joe Nevin, Eddie Noonan (0-1), Kevin Diffley (0-1); Mark Connor (0-1, f), Declan McGuinness, Kyle Fitzmaurice (1-4, 2f).
Subs:- Paddy Connaughton for E Noonan (58 mins); Aaron Nally for D McGuinness (63 mins).
CASHEL: Conor Skelly; Ronan Muldoon, Mel Farrell; James Skelly; Conor Farrell, Andrew Farrell (0-2), Josh Healy; Steven Weafer (0-1), Conor Flood; Aidan Rowan (0-2, 2f), Ronan Farrell, BrIan Kelly (0-1); Padraig Farrell (1-1), Daniel Casey, David Sweeney.
Subs:- Jamie Bermingham (0-1) for D Casey (48 mins); Ciaran Killian for J Healy (50 mins).
Referee: Brendan Keena (Ballynacargy).
Scoil Eimear National School have been given the go-ahead to construct a state of the art astro turf pitch by Longford County Council
A woman told a court last week how she was allegedly provoked into smashing the window of a house in the Lana Aoibhinn estate in Longford town
Munster Rugby’s Performance Nutritionist Clare Farrell pictured in action with Longford ladies footballers against Westmeath earlier this year Picture: Syl Healy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.