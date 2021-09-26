Search

26/09/2021

Longford IFC: Ballymahon knock Cashel out to reach the last four in the battle for the Hennessy Cup

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group A - Round 4

mulleady group intermediate football championship

John Nevin on the ball for Ballymahon in facing the challenge of Cashel opponent Steven Weafer. Action from the IFC Round 4 game Photo: Syl Healy

Deniese O'Flaherty

sport@longfordleader.ie

A goal from Kyle Fitzmaurice in the 56th minute proved to be the decisive score as Ballymahon beat Cashel to clinch a semi-final spot in the Intermediate Football Championship. 

Ballymahon . . . 1-10     Cashel . . . 1-8

Played in miserable wet conditions at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday, Ballymahon were two points ahead when a move involving Declan McGuinness and Joe Nevin ended with the latter passing to Fitzmaurice who turned before firing the ball to the net. 

Cashel did pull a goal back in the first minute of stoppage time through Padraig Farrell but couldn’t get further scores.

Cashel will rue missed opportunities; they took the wrong option on some occasions and kicked a number of wides. This defeat ends their interest in this year’s Intermediate Championship.

BALLYMAHON: Keith Manley; Cormac McDonagh, Ros Claffey, James Kenny; Sean McMullen, Emmet Finn, Matthew Daly; John Nevin (0-3), Thomas Mulvihill; Joe Nevin, Eddie Noonan (0-1), Kevin Diffley (0-1); Mark Connor (0-1, f), Declan McGuinness, Kyle Fitzmaurice (1-4, 2f).

Subs:- Paddy Connaughton for E Noonan (58 mins); Aaron Nally for D McGuinness (63 mins).

CASHEL: Conor Skelly; Ronan Muldoon, Mel Farrell; James Skelly; Conor Farrell, Andrew  Farrell (0-2), Josh Healy; Steven Weafer (0-1), Conor Flood; Aidan Rowan (0-2, 2f), Ronan Farrell, BrIan Kelly (0-1); Padraig Farrell (1-1), Daniel Casey, David Sweeney.

 Subs:- Jamie Bermingham (0-1) for D Casey (48 mins); Ciaran Killian for J Healy (50 mins). 

Referee: Brendan Keena (Ballynacargy).

