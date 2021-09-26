Search

26/09/2021

Longford SFC: Dromard overcome Clonguish to keep alive their hopes of a quarter-final spot

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group B - Round 4

senior football championship 2021

Peadar Kiernan on the ball for Dromard in this tussle with Clonguish opponent David Barden. Action from the SFC Round 4 game Photo: Syl Healy

Patrick Cahill

sport@longfordleader.ie

Dromard kept their quarter-final hopes alive with a crucial victory over Clonguish in the Senior Football Championship Group B Round 4 game at Páirc Chiaráin, Newtowncashel on Friday night.

Dromard . . . 3-9    Clonguish . . . 2-6

Once the kingpins in Longford club football, these two sides were fighting against a relegation battle in this encounter and Dromard came out on top thanks to better attacking play spearheaded by Francis McGee, Joseph Hagan and the brilliant Ross McNerney.

Clonguish can rue missed chances on goal including a failed penalty attempt from Jack Duggan as a major catalyst for their downfall and they now face the unfamiliar territory of a relegation battle.

Dromard will take on Rathcline next weekend for the fourth place finish in Group B and a spot in the last eight of the Connolly Cup.

DROMARD: Sean McNerney; Dylan McCormack, Diarmuid Masterson, James Mimnagh; Oisin O’Toole, John Sheridan, Conor McGauran; Daniel Conboy, Ronan McEntire (1-0); Fionn Hourican, Aaron Farrell (0-1), Peadar Kiernan (0-1); Francis McGee (1-1), Ross McNerney (1-6, 3f), Joseph Hagan. 

Subs:- Bernard Sheridan for D Conboy (38 mins); Ronan Bleakley for C McGauran (45 mins); Niall Vance for R McEntire (65 mins).

CLONGUISH: Declan McKenna; Neil Devlin, Ronan Sweeney, Packie Molloy; Brendan Devine, Francis Molloy, Brian Sweeney (1-0); Peter Hanley (0-1), Ian McCormack (0-1); Alan Gregg, David Barden (0-1), Niall O’Reilly; Liam Sheridan (0-1), Chris Gordon (0-1), Jack Duggan (1-1, 1f).

Subs:- Ryan McHugh for A Gregg (half-time); Joe O’Brien for L Sheridan (45 mins); James Galligan for R McHugh (injured, 54 mins); Jason Glancy for J Duggan (58 mins); Josh Sorohan for C Gordon (58 mins).

Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard).

