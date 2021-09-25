Search

25/09/2021

Longford SFC: Mullinalaghta come storming back to beat Rathcline

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group B - Round 4

senior football championship 2021

Patrick Fox pictured in action for Mullinalaghta in the 2021 Senior Football Championship Photo: Syl Healy

Mullinalaghta wiped out a six point half-time deficit (3-4 to 0-7) in storming back to beat Rathcline in the Senior Football Championship Group B Round 4 game at Allen Park, Newtownforbes on Friday night. 

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 2-17     Rathcline . . . 3-5

St Columba’s, already through to the knockout stage of the Connolly Cup, conceded three goals in the first half as Rathcline took the game to them right from the start. 

In the second half Mullinalaghta used their experience to eventually assert their superiority to win by the comfortable margin of nine points in the end.

Despite the defeat Rathcline can take a lot from their performance but there are things to work on; they just scored one point in the second half. They go into their final game against Dromard knowing that a win will book their place in the quarter-finals of the championship.

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Luke Meehan; Simon Cadam, Patrick Fox, Conan Brady; Mickey Cunningham, Connor Leonard, Gary Rogers; John Keegan, Aidan McElligott; Brendan Fox, James McGivney (0-3,1f), David McGivney (0-3, all frees); Rian Brady (1-6), Jayson Matthews (1-2), Cian Mackey (0-1).

Subs:- Donie McElligott for G Rogers and Shane Mulligan for B Fox.

RATHCLINE: David Mulvihill; Niall Keane, James Carroll, Jakub Kajan; Kian Gilmore, Shane Donohoe, Dylan Glancy; Richard Prior, Liam Connerton (0-1); Seadna Ryan, Shane Kenny (2-0), Iarla O’Sullivan (1-2); Oisin Kenny, Oran Kenny (0-2,1f), James Hanley.

Sub:- David Rooney for D Glancy. 

Referee: Aidan Dowler (Ardagh Moydow). 

