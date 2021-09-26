Search

26/09/2021

Longford SFC: Mostrim score comprehensive win over Fr Manning Gaels

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group A - Round 4

senior football championship 2021

Joe Dempsey pictured in action for Mostrim in the 2021 Senior Football Championship Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Deniese O'Flaherty

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Mostrim produced a strong second half performance as they maintained their unbeaten run in the 2021 Senior Football Championship with a comprehensive win over Fr Manning Gaels in the Group A clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening.

Mostrim . . . 5-12   Fr Manning Gaels . . . 1-11

The scoreline doesn’t reflect the true story of the game. The Gaels made silly mistakes which Mostrim duly punished and some of the goals were very much preventable.

Mostrim (who were 2-4 to 0-6 ahead at half-time) had leaders all over the field and can now look forward to the championship quarter-finals in the middle of October.

Fr Manning Gaels, on the other hand, are pitched into a relegation battle and under the considerable threat of surrendering their senior status. 

MOSTRIM: Ciaran Garvey; Aaron Gallagher, Martin Coyle, Niall Quinn; Shane Campbell, Shane Kiernan, Alan O’Hara; Brian Farrell (0-2), Joe Dempsey; Benny Dempsey (1-0), Daniel Connell (2-0), Darragh Doherty (1-3,1f,1m); Maitiu O’Donohoe, Tiarnan Hussey (0-3,1m), Padraig Joyce (0-3).

Subs:- Seamus Hannon for J Dempsey (half-time); Luke Kelly (0-1) for S Hannon (injured, 33 mins); Darren Bloomer for B Dempsey; Adam Connaughton for A Gallagher and Michael Hussey (1-0) for D Doherty (53 mins).

FR MANNING GAELS: Aiden Grey; Aaron McGee, Cian Brady, Mark Duffy; Emmet Noonan (0-1), Cian Murphy, Mark Hughes (0-1); Gary Connell, Liam Lynch; Mark Breslin, Pauric Gill (0-2), Conor Keenan (1-1); Stephen Donnelly, Paddy Collum (0-4,3f), Ryan Crowe (0-1).

Subs:- James Noonan (0-1) for M Breslin (23 mins); Sean Whelan for C Brady (39 mins).  

Referee: Brendan Keena (Ballynacargy). 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media