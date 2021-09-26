Longford SFC: Mostrim score comprehensive win over Fr Manning Gaels

Joe Dempsey pictured in action for Mostrim in the 2021 Senior Football Championship Photo: Syl Healy
Mostrim produced a strong second half performance as they maintained their unbeaten run in the 2021 Senior Football Championship with a comprehensive win over Fr Manning Gaels in the Group A clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening.
Mostrim . . . 5-12 Fr Manning Gaels . . . 1-11
The scoreline doesn’t reflect the true story of the game. The Gaels made silly mistakes which Mostrim duly punished and some of the goals were very much preventable.
Mostrim (who were 2-4 to 0-6 ahead at half-time) had leaders all over the field and can now look forward to the championship quarter-finals in the middle of October.
Fr Manning Gaels, on the other hand, are pitched into a relegation battle and under the considerable threat of surrendering their senior status.
MOSTRIM: Ciaran Garvey; Aaron Gallagher, Martin Coyle, Niall Quinn; Shane Campbell, Shane Kiernan, Alan O’Hara; Brian Farrell (0-2), Joe Dempsey; Benny Dempsey (1-0), Daniel Connell (2-0), Darragh Doherty (1-3,1f,1m); Maitiu O’Donohoe, Tiarnan Hussey (0-3,1m), Padraig Joyce (0-3).
Subs:- Seamus Hannon for J Dempsey (half-time); Luke Kelly (0-1) for S Hannon (injured, 33 mins); Darren Bloomer for B Dempsey; Adam Connaughton for A Gallagher and Michael Hussey (1-0) for D Doherty (53 mins).
FR MANNING GAELS: Aiden Grey; Aaron McGee, Cian Brady, Mark Duffy; Emmet Noonan (0-1), Cian Murphy, Mark Hughes (0-1); Gary Connell, Liam Lynch; Mark Breslin, Pauric Gill (0-2), Conor Keenan (1-1); Stephen Donnelly, Paddy Collum (0-4,3f), Ryan Crowe (0-1).
Subs:- James Noonan (0-1) for M Breslin (23 mins); Sean Whelan for C Brady (39 mins).
Referee: Brendan Keena (Ballynacargy).
