Longford SFC: Colmcille snatch victory over Slashers with last gasp goal

Rory Hawkins, who scored the last gasp winning goal for Colmcille against Slashers in the SFC Round 4 clash Photo: Syl Healy
A goal from Rory Hawkins with the last kick of the game saw Colmcille snatch a dramatic victory over Longford Slashers in the Senior Football Championship Group A Round 4 clash at Monaduff on Friday night.
Colmcille . . . 1-11 Longford Slashers . . . 1-10
Deep into stoppage time and two points down Colmcille went in search of a goal. A shot from Barry McKeon was excellently deflected out for a ‘45 by Ronan Sheahan. The ball was kicked in and in a scramble it fell to Hawkins and he fired to the net to guarantee Colmcille a place in the quarter-finals.
The final whistle then sounded, much to the sheer dismay of Slashers who must now beat Carrickedmond in their final group fixture in the bid to avoid a championship exit.
In a game that was full of niggles both sides didn’t end the game with their full 15 players; Slashers had Ronan Kenny sent-off for two yellows and Tadhg McNevin was shown a straight red card. Colmcille’s Ciaran McKeon also received two yellow cards. Paul McKeon (Colmcille) and Conor Clarke (Slashers) were also shown black cards during the game.
COLMCILLE: Mark Kiernan; Enda Macken, Gerard Mulligan, Martin Mulligan; Alan McKeon, Ciaran McKeon, Dylan McCabe; Fergal Sheridan, Vinny Hourican; Jack Macken (0-2), Barry McKeon (0-2), Rory Hawkins (1-5,1f); Shay McKeon, Declan Reilly, Paul McKeon (0-1).
Subs:- Colm Kilbride for M Kiernan (injured, 29 mins); Noel Farrell (0-1) for M Mulligan (41 mins); Ruairi Harkin for P McKeon (52 mins).
LONGFORD SLASHERS: Eoin McGuinness; Ronan Kenny, Ronan Sheehan, Adrian Duffy; Peter Lynn, Dermot Brady, Gerard Flynn (0-2); Andrew Dalton, Tadhg McNevin; Sean Clarke (0-4,1f), Conor Clarke, Darragh O’Connell; Ruairi Clarke (0-1), Robbie O’Connell (0-1, f), Robbie Clarke (1-2).
Subs:- Daire O’Brien for D O’Connell (43 mins); Niall Mulligan for C Clarke (55 mins).
Referee: David Tiernan (Ardagh Moydow).
