Search

25/09/2021

Longford SFC: Colmcille snatch victory over Slashers with last gasp goal

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group A - Round 4

senior football championship 2021

Rory Hawkins, who scored the last gasp winning goal for Colmcille against Slashers in the SFC Round 4 clash Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Deniese O'Flaherty

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

A goal from Rory Hawkins with the last kick of the game saw Colmcille snatch a dramatic victory over Longford Slashers in the Senior Football Championship Group A Round 4 clash at Monaduff on Friday night.

Colmcille . . . 1-11    Longford Slashers . . . 1-10

Deep into stoppage time and two points down Colmcille went in search of a goal. A shot from Barry McKeon was excellently deflected out for a ‘45 by Ronan Sheahan. The ball was kicked in and in a scramble it fell to Hawkins and he fired to the net to guarantee Colmcille a place in the quarter-finals. 

The final whistle then sounded, much to the sheer dismay of Slashers who must now beat Carrickedmond in their final group fixture in the bid to avoid a championship exit.  

In a game that was full of niggles both sides didn’t end the game with their full 15 players; Slashers had Ronan Kenny sent-off for two yellows and Tadhg McNevin was shown a straight red card.  Colmcille’s Ciaran McKeon also received two yellow cards. Paul McKeon (Colmcille) and Conor Clarke (Slashers) were also shown black cards during the game.

COLMCILLE: Mark Kiernan; Enda Macken, Gerard Mulligan, Martin Mulligan; Alan McKeon, Ciaran McKeon, Dylan McCabe; Fergal Sheridan, Vinny Hourican; Jack Macken (0-2), Barry McKeon (0-2), Rory Hawkins (1-5,1f); Shay McKeon, Declan Reilly, Paul McKeon (0-1).

 Subs:- Colm Kilbride for M Kiernan (injured, 29 mins); Noel Farrell (0-1) for M Mulligan (41 mins); Ruairi Harkin for P McKeon (52 mins). 

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Eoin McGuinness; Ronan Kenny, Ronan Sheehan, Adrian Duffy; Peter Lynn, Dermot Brady, Gerard Flynn (0-2); Andrew Dalton, Tadhg McNevin; Sean Clarke (0-4,1f), Conor Clarke, Darragh O’Connell; Ruairi Clarke (0-1), Robbie O’Connell (0-1, f), Robbie Clarke (1-2).

Subs:- Daire O’Brien for D O’Connell (43 mins); Niall Mulligan for C Clarke (55 mins). 

Referee: David Tiernan (Ardagh Moydow). 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media