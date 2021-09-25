Longford SFC: Abbeylara stage late, late comeback to snatch a draw against Granard

Liam Sullivan on the ball for Granard in breaking away from William Crawford. Action from the SFC Round 4 game Photo: Syl Healy
While Granard are still unbeaten in the 2021 Senior Football Championship, they will be disappointed in letting victory slip from their grasp against neighbouring rivals Abbeylara in the Senior Football Championship Group B Round 4 clash at McGann Park, Kenagh on Friday night.
Abbeylara . . . 1-18 St Mary’s Granard . . . 4-9
A goal from substitute Ruairi Corcoran in the final minute of normal time left St Mary’s in what appeared to be a comfortable five points lead (4-9 to 0-16) but Abbeylara staged a late, late comeback to snatch a draw in this highly entertaining encounter.
Ryan Plunkett’s side were thrown a lifeline with a goal from Robbie Smyth and after Nigel Rabbitt converted a free, the stoppage time revival was complete when Jason Kelly fired the ball over the bar in the third additional minute.
Both clubs can now look forward to competing in the Connolly Cup quarter-finals in the middle of October.
ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Bryan Masterson, Com P Smyth (0-2), Cian O’Reilly; Ciaran Scanlon (0-1), Cian Brady, Mel Brady (0-1); Fergal Battrim, Russell Brady (0-2); Nigel Rabbitt (0-2), William Crawford (0-1); Reece Reilly (0-1); Robbie Smyth (1-7), Jason Kelly (0-1), Cathal Gilligan.
Subs:- Colm E Smyth (half-time), Michael McHugh and Padraig Berry.
ST MARY’S GRANARD: Dessie Kiernan; Eoin Higgins (0-1), Thomas Gallagher, Edward Smyth; Declan Murphy (0-1), James Kiernan, Mark Tully; Darren Gallagher (1-2), Charlie Martin; Aaron Smyth, Paul Smyth (1-1), Dylan Corcoran; Micheal Hynes (1-2), Jordan Martin (0-1), Derek Sheridan (0-1).
Subs used:- Liam Sullivan and Ruairi Corcoran (1-0).
Referee: Mark Glancy (Rathcline).
More News
Ballymahon's Maura Higgins has received widespread support from people taking to social media to support her call to tackle harassment towards women.
Judge Seamus Hughes has said he wants to see the finer contents of a probation report on a man who allegedly cut himself in the face moments before attempting to flee when gardaí were called
Eugene Fitzpatrick, his wife Deirdre & children, Ruth (7) & Conor (6), Farm Development award winners at the NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards. They are with Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.