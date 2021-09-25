Search

25/09/2021

Longford SFC: Abbeylara stage late, late comeback to snatch a draw against Granard

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group B - Round 4

senior football championship 2021

Liam Sullivan on the ball for Granard in breaking away from William Crawford. Action from the SFC Round 4 game Photo: Syl Healy

While Granard are still unbeaten in the 2021 Senior Football Championship, they will be disappointed in letting victory slip from their grasp against neighbouring rivals Abbeylara in the Senior Football Championship Group B Round 4 clash at McGann Park, Kenagh on Friday night. 

Abbeylara . . . 1-18    St Mary’s Granard . . . 4-9 

A goal from substitute Ruairi Corcoran in the final minute of normal time left St Mary’s in what appeared to be a comfortable five points lead (4-9 to 0-16) but Abbeylara staged a late, late comeback to snatch a draw in this highly entertaining encounter. 

Ryan Plunkett’s side were thrown a lifeline with a goal from Robbie Smyth and after Nigel Rabbitt converted a free, the stoppage time revival was complete when Jason Kelly fired the ball over the bar in the third additional minute.

Both clubs can now look forward to competing in the Connolly Cup quarter-finals in the middle of October. 

ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Bryan Masterson, Com P Smyth (0-2), Cian O’Reilly; Ciaran Scanlon (0-1), Cian Brady, Mel Brady (0-1); Fergal Battrim, Russell Brady (0-2); Nigel Rabbitt (0-2), William Crawford (0-1); Reece Reilly (0-1); Robbie Smyth (1-7), Jason Kelly (0-1), Cathal Gilligan.

Subs:- Colm E Smyth (half-time), Michael McHugh and Padraig Berry. 

ST MARY’S GRANARD: Dessie Kiernan; Eoin Higgins (0-1), Thomas Gallagher, Edward Smyth; Declan Murphy (0-1), James Kiernan, Mark Tully; Darren Gallagher (1-2), Charlie Martin; Aaron Smyth, Paul Smyth (1-1), Dylan Corcoran; Micheal Hynes (1-2), Jordan Martin (0-1), Derek Sheridan (0-1).

Subs used:- Liam Sullivan and Ruairi Corcoran (1-0).

Referee: Mark Glancy (Rathcline). 

