03/11/2021

‘Ambitious’ €2.5million 16-classroom extension approved for Longford school

Cllr Pat O'Toole and Deputy Joe Flaherty pictured with An Taoiseach Micheal Martin, with principal, Josephine Donohoe and vice principal Gary Kenny PICTURE: FRANK MCGRATH

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A major new €2.5million building extension to Mercy Secondary School in Ballymahon has been approved today.

As part of this construction project, 16 new classrooms will be built, including two general classrooms and two Special Education Needs classrooms, among additional new school facilities.

Mercy Ballymahon is the latest secondary school in county Longford in line for a major extension.

In September a seven-classroom extension was announced for Lanesboro Community College 

Five new classrooms were previously announced for Meán Scoil Mhuire, while St Mel’s College has received €6.3m to refurbish its iconic 1865 building.

Significant projects have also been approved for Ardscoil Phádraig, Granard and Ballymahon VS.

Welcoming today's announcement, Fianna Fáil TD for Longford-Westmeath, Joe Flaherty commented, “This is great news for the entire school community of Mercy Secondary School and Ballymahon in general. It is also wonderful news for Principal Ms Josephine Donohue and Deputy-Principal Mr Gary Kenny, who have worked tirelessly to get this ambitious project approved.

“The inclusion of two Special Education Needs classrooms is very welcome indeed and much-needed by the school. It shows a clear understanding of what is required for a modern future-facing school to succeed today.

”Elsewhere, the extension will include two additional Special Education Teacher rooms, one construction room; one tech room (with prep area) and two tech projects stores; two science labs with prep area; a graphics room, a multimedia room and a music room and textiles room."

Deputy Flaherty added: “The inclusion of these new classrooms and accompanying facilities will ensure that Mercy and its 700 pupils are at the forefront of modern education techniques and models. It will provide a wonderful learning experience for students and today’s announcement is a major investment in education for Ballymahon and Longford.”

