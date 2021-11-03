File photo: Longford planners give green light for construction of ten new houses in Ballinamuck
Longford County Council planners have given the green light for the construction of ten new houses in Ballinamuck.
Frank McKenna is proposing to construct ten two bedroom bungalow type dwelling houses, eight of which are semi-detached type dwelling houses and two are detached type dwelling houses at St Patrick's Court (Clos Naoimh Padraig), Shanmullagh, Ballinamuck, Co Longford.
Planners gave conditional approval for the proposed project with eighteen conditions attached.
The development will also entail an access road, green open space, boundary fences/walls, proposed connections into the foul sewer, surface water and watermain networks serving existing residential housing estate known as ‘St Patrick's Court’ (Clos Naoimh Padraig), and all ancillary works.
