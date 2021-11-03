Search

03/11/2021

Longford planners give green light for construction of ten new houses in Ballinamuck

Longford planners give green light for construction of ten new houses in Ballinamuck

File photo: Longford planners give green light for construction of ten new houses in Ballinamuck

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford County Council planners have given the green light for the construction of ten new houses in Ballinamuck. 

Frank McKenna is proposing to construct ten two bedroom bungalow type dwelling houses, eight of which are semi-detached type dwelling houses and two are detached type dwelling houses at St Patrick's Court (Clos Naoimh Padraig), Shanmullagh, Ballinamuck, Co Longford. 

Planners gave conditional approval for the proposed project with eighteen conditions attached. 

The development will also entail an access road, green open space, boundary fences/walls, proposed connections into the foul sewer, surface water and watermain networks serving existing residential housing estate known as ‘St Patrick's Court’ (Clos Naoimh Padraig), and all ancillary works. 

Jobs blow as Longford Warmer Homes closes doors

Longford's local economy has been dealt a blow following the closure of long established insulating firm, Longford Warmer Homes

County Longford has second highest Covid-19 incidence rate nationally

Man falls 20 feet from Longford apartment

Miraculous escape: ‘I was in a coma’

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media