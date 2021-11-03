Jobs blow as Longford Warmer Homes closes doors

Longford's local economy has been dealt a blow following the closure of long established insulating firm, Longford Warmer Homes

The firm had been a leading protagonist for the best part of two decades in meeting the energy efficiency needs of the elderly and low income households.

The company comprised of a voluntary board, with its closure resulting in the loss of six jobs with a manager, administrator and four operatives.

A limited firm, much of its funding had come from not-for-profit statutory agency, Pobal and Sustainable Energy Ireland (SEI) as part of the State's Warmer Homes Scheme.

Retrofitting is a key plank of the Government’s green agenda which aims to have half a million homes upgraded to a least a B2 energy rating by 2030.

Its chairperson Ray Hogan said the announcement was one which was especially trying for the employees and families of those affected.

"If you give 20 years to a voluntary service and when you walk away from it, it's not easy and it's definitely not where I intended to end up," he said.