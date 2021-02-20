Granard and Ballymahon secondary schools set for major state of the art transformation

Two Longford secondary schools are set for major state of the art transformations.

Yesterday evening (Friday, February 19), Minister for Education Norma Foley confirmed the approval of significant projects for both Ardscoil Phádraig, Granard and Ballymahon Vocational School.

Ardscoil Phádraig has been approved for the demolition of a prefab building and the provision of five general classrooms, a music room, multimedia room, textiles room, science laboratory, preparatory area and disabled bathroom.

While Ballymahon Vocational school has been approved for four general classrooms, four special education classrooms, two science labs, science preparations rooms, ancillary rooms, one art room, one art storage room and ancillary storage rooms.

Commenting on the announcements by Minister Foley, Longford / Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty said, "The hard work by all the team in Ardscoil Phádraig over the last number of years has been rewarded with these new facilities. Students and teachers alike will have state of the art facilities to study and teach in."

Deputy Flaherty continued, "As a growing town, Ballymahon Vocational School is an integral part of the education needs of the area. The principal, Mr Higgins and all the teaching staff have put in a lot of hard work, and this has paid off with these new facilities for the students and staff alike."

Longford / Westmeath Fine Gael Senator Micheál Carrigy also welcomed the announcement by Minister Foley of these much needed schools projects for county Longford.