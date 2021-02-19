Longford heartbroken by death of dedicated and caring Lanesboro CC Principal Bernice Martin

The communities of Lanesboro and Moyne and beyond, have been plunged into mourning today following the incredibly sad news of the death of highly respected Lanesboro community college principal, Ms Bernice Martin.

Ms Martin, who married her husband Eric Treacy in December 2013, of Ballyhubert, Scramogue, Co Roscommon and formerly of Corrinagh, Moyne, Co Longford, died peacefully at her home, on Thursday, February 18, surrounded by her loving family.

Sympathy is extended to her husband Eric, children Ella, Ava and Conor, parents Hugh and Bridget, sisters Gloria and Edel and brother Hughie, Eric's parents John and Ann, siblings Ian and Aislinn, extended family, neighbours and friends.

An exceptional teacher and principal, and a former secretary and player with Dromard ladies football club, everyone's thoughts are with Bernice's family at this exceptionally difficult time.

In her role as Lanesboro CC principal, Bernice made an immense contribution, gaining the admiration, respect and appreciation of teaching colleagues, families and students both sides of the river Shannon and her kindness and dedication will have left a lasting impact.

Not surprisingly, many tributes have been paid to the late Bernice Treacy (nee Martin).

"We are very sad at losing our friend, colleague and principal, Bernice," said Lanesboro Community College's Micheal Lyons, who was Deputy Principal while the late Bernice was Principal, and who now serves as Principal of the school.

"We will miss her gentle strength, her spontaneous kindness. She had a way about her that made you feel relaxed and motivated all at the same time!

!We will remember the good moments in the days to come but today we are brokenhearted and that is how it should be because her early death is a huge loss for all of us and it leaves a gaping hole in our lives.

"Over the coming weeks we will heal each other with our stories and our reminiscences, and we will never forget you Bernice."

On RIP.ie, a tribute on behalf of the staff and students of Lanesboro Community College, read; "It is with deep and profound sadness that we bid farewell to our Principal, colleague and above all a dear friend to all in our school, staff and students alike.

"Despite her all too brief time at the helm, Bernice has left us with an enduring legacy and many happy memories of her warm smile and engaging manner.

"We offer our deepest sympathy to Eric, her three beautiful children and all the extended family. We will keep you always in our thoughts and prayers at this most difficult time. May her gentle soul rest in eternal peace."

Ballyboro FC posted on their Facebook page that they the community was 'heartbroken' to learn of the passing of their great friend and colleague, Bernice Martin, Principal of Lanesboro Community College.

They described Bernice was the 'absolute powerhouse' behind their astro pitch development project in 2019/2020.

Their tribute continued, "Words cannot adequately describe the scale of the personal contribution made by this fantastic lady to achieving this dream for our club, her school and the community.



"Bernice led from the front throughout, helping us to achieve an effective operational licence with LWETB - and then going on to roll up her sleeves in fundraising and star in the Oscars as Kitty Kiernan in the Michael Collins film. Our brilliant new facilities are a direct result of her support.

"We are shocked and saddened she has left this world at such a young age. We express our deepest sympathy to her family and we stand now with the rest of the community in solidarity with them during these terrible days.

"Bernice - we will never forget what you did for us all here in Lanesboro. We will remember your contribution again when we officially open our new facilities in August of this year and we stand here to help your family in any way we can in the coming days. RIP."

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

Bernice Treacy (née Martin), Ballyhubert, Scramogue, Roscommon / Moyne, Longford

The death has occurred of Bernice Treacy (née Martin), Ballyhubert, Scramogue, Co Roscommon and formerly of Corrinagh, Moyne, Co Longford, on Thursday, February 18, peacefully at her home, surrounded in love by her family.



Bernice will be sadly missed by her husband Eric, children Ella, Ava & Conor, parents Hugh & Bridget, sisters Gloria & Edel and brother Hughie, Eric's parents John & Ann, siblings Ian & Aislinn, extended Family, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

It was Bernice's wishes that the house would remain strictly private to immediate family members only and in accordance with current Covid guidelines that no crowds would gather at the church or graveyard. This is obviously a very difficult time for family and friends. In accordance with Bernice's wishes should anyone want to share a memory of her, they can write a letter to us and post it to the family home.

Funeral mass will take place on Sunday, February 21 at 1pm in St Anne's Church, Scramogue, with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines, Bernice's Mass will be private to immediate family only.

Mass will be streamed live via https://m.facebook.com/Tullys-Funeral-Directors-105986747880802/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Roscommon/Mayo Hospice.