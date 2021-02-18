Residents and landowners unhappy about a lot of issues in relation to N4 Mullingar to Longford upgrade

Residents and landowners are unhappy about a lot of issues in relation to the N4 Mullingar to Longford (Roosky) project which is at public consultation stage in relation the Route Corridor Option.

Senator Micheál Carrigy outlined that he held a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, February 17, with over 100 attendees, where it was made "very clear that people are very dissatisfied with the information which has been made available on this public consultation."

He added that there were also concerns "that this information is now only available on line which does not suit everyone especially our more elderly citizens who may not have access to these files."

The existing 52km section of the N4 is a single carriageway road that passes through or close to Ballinalack, Rathowen, Edgeworthstown, Longford and Newtownforbes.

Previously a Preferred Route Corridor and Route Selection report were published in July 2010 but at that time the National Roads Authority (NRA) advised that due to funding restrictions further work on the project was to be suspended.

Twelve Route Corridor Options have now been shortlisted for consideration and a website has been set up specifically for the project - www.n4mullingartolongford.ie

The public consultation phase on the route options opened on February 1 and was due to close on March 19.

Yesterday, both Deputy Joe Flaherty and Senator Carrigy called on Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to extend the consultation period, and last night, Deputy Flaherty announced that he been informed by by the TII Mullingar - Longford N4 upgrade team that the March 19 consultation period deadline will not be enforced.

"This six week period is non statutory and the team have have assured the public that any submissions or observations or queries will be accepted after the stated March 19 deadline," outlined Deputy Flaherty.

Senator Carrigy said he would be also asking the local authorities "to ensure that they provide a countywide information campaign on the N4 upgrade project to ensure that citizens are aware that this consultation period is taking place and they need to have their say.”

