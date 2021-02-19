Man who repeatedly spat at Longford gardaí during arrest remanded in custody

A man who allegedly spat at several gardaí and a female Polish interpreter while under arrest for a section 3 assault yesterday (Thursday, February 18) has been remanded in custody following today’s sitting of Granard District Court.

Marcin Rosada of 6 Oaklandsdale, Longford, was charged with one count of section 3 assault on a female and three counts of section 2 assault on a number of gardaí, with further charges pending.

Sgt Enda Daly, for the state, told Judge Seamus Hughes that Mr Rosada spat at gardaí on numerous occasions and that the state would be strongly objecting to bail due to the seriousness of the charges.

“It is a serious offence. He put several members of An Garda Síochána in fear of being spat at. He attempted to bite one of the gardaí while in custody. Fortunately, he didn’t succeed,” said Sgt Daly.

“And he hasn’t been tested, so nobody knows if he’s positive for Covid. It’s worrying to say the least. I’m surprised there’s no charge for spitting on the interpreter but I understand additional charges will be brought,” said Judge Seamus Hughes.

