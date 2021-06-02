€6.3 million allocated to Longford’s St Mel’s College for significant refurbishment of iconic 1865 building

St Mel’s College Principal Declan Rowley has today expressed his delight after he received confirmation from the Department of Education and Skills that the school has been awarded funding of €6.3 million for their additional accommodation project which involves the refurbishment of the 1865 building.

Recently, Minister for Education Norma Foley TD indicated, during a virtual meeting attended by Mr Rowley, Board of Management Chairperson Enda Flynn, along with Deputy Joe Flaherty and Senator Micheál Carrigy, that the refurbishment of the iconic 1865 building at St Mel’s College will proceed to design stage.

"It is fantastic news for St Mel's College and for Longford, and we are absolutely delighted to be awarded this funding," remarked Mr Rowley.

He outlined that the refurbishment of the 1865 building was a considerable undertaking to ensure the structure and IT required were brought up to standard, adding, "but when the project is finished we'll have a really modern facility and that is very positive news."

The planned refurbishment project will entail;

2 Special Classroom Autism Unit

2 General Classrooms

Home Economics Room and Textiles Room

Multi Media- Computer Room

Science Lab

Music Room

Design Communications Graphics Room

The project will involve the use of all three floors of this most iconic building and bring the college to a new level for future generations.

Mr Rowley added, “And when one factors in the building of the new athletics indoor track at the college, we will have a very impressive campus going forward.”

In relation to the project timeline, it is anticipated that a design team may be in place within five to six weeks. It will then go out to tender.

"The wheels are in motion and it was great news to receive confirmation of the €6.3 million funding," concluded Mr Rowley.