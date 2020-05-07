Ballymahon Mercy Secondary School extension to proceed to design stage

Good news for Ballymahon Mercy Secondary School this week with confirmation of the go ahead to proceed to the design stage for a €2.5m extension. The plan will provide for extra classrooms, a modern science lab and a special education unit.

It is welcome news for principal, Josephine Donohoe and vice principal, Gary Kenny, who have worked tirelessly on the project along with their dedicated board of management.

Welcoming the news Deputy Joe Flaherty said: "This is long awaited and much welcomed news for one of the most progressive secondary schools in the country."