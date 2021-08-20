20/08/2021

Search our Archive

An additional five new classroom for Longford school

Department concludes preliminary assessment of site for new school

Mean Scoil Mhuire Longford closes due to confirmed case of Covid-19

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford TD, Joe Flaherty, has welcomed confirmation that the Dept of Education have approved five new classrooms for Mean Scoil Mhuire secondary school in Longford town. The additional classrooms which be located in the former Turners building  and were critical as the school breaches the 600 student marker this September.

He is also pleased to confirm that moves are underway on a new site for the school which is now at full capacity.

He said: “After 18 months of discussions with the Dept, it is great to  confirm that they have now completed a preliminary assessment of a site for a proposed new building on a greenfield site.”

The Longford TD said this is a major breakthrough  for the iconic Longford town school. Plans for the site  will now progress over the coming months

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media