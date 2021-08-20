An additional five new classroom for Longford school

Longford TD, Joe Flaherty, has welcomed confirmation that the Dept of Education have approved five new classrooms for Mean Scoil Mhuire secondary school in Longford town. The additional classrooms which be located in the former Turners building and were critical as the school breaches the 600 student marker this September.
He is also pleased to confirm that moves are underway on a new site for the school which is now at full capacity.
He said: “After 18 months of discussions with the Dept, it is great to confirm that they have now completed a preliminary assessment of a site for a proposed new building on a greenfield site.”
The Longford TD said this is a major breakthrough for the iconic Longford town school. Plans for the site will now progress over the coming months
