WATCH | Longford author John Connell working on a play with Hollywood actor and a movie is also in the pipeline

Author of the best selling 'The Cow Book', John Connell has revealed that he is working on a play with a Hollywood actor and that a movie is also in the pipeline.



While later this year, he plans to begin work on his second book, which is also set in Longford.

Interviewed on stage at the Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards 2018 in the Longford Arms Hotel, John revealed that is has been a pretty crazy year for him following the launch and release of 'The Cow Book' which will be released in the USA next year.

He said that to be honoured was 'wonderful recognition from the community of Longford', adding "We are really privileged to be from Longford."

While the past number of months have been hectic for John, with numerous TV, radio and media engagements, he said 'the best thing that happened was getting married' to his Australian fiancée, Vivian Huynh, on May 11. And he is very proud of the céad míle fáilte that Vivian has received from everyone in Ballinalee and Longford.

