WATCH | Mullinalaghta district nurse Marie McGivney loves to help others

Mullinalaghta district nurse, Marie McGivney, who goes over and above the call of duty on a daily basis, is hoping St Columba's Mullinalaghta can win the Connolly Cup for the third year in succession when they meet neighbours Abbeylara in Sunday's Peter Hanley Motors Longford SFC Final replay at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Marie was one of ten nominees honoured at the Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards 2018 on Friday night in the Longford Arms Hotel. Marie's sons, James and David, will line out with Mullinalaghta in the replayed county showdown.

During an emotional interview on stage with Martin Skelly, Marie revealed, "Sixteen years ago, I thought I'd never see this day, but here I am today as strong as ever." And she thanked all those who helped her.

She said that 'living in a rural community, as neighbours we help each other and it gives me great pleasure to help people in need'.

The 250 guests in the Longford Arms Hotel ballroom applauded when Marie remarked, "I always like to feel at the end of the day, when the question is asked, could I have done anything more? And when I'm able to say no, I feel I've done a good job."

Marie complimented the team she works with and said she was blessed to begin her nursing career, working alongside Elizabeth Moore and Carmel Gilhooley.

